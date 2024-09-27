Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $196,000 Position in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 188,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of WM Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $4,685,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in WM Technology by 36.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,518,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 671,253 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MAPS opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.61 price target on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About WM Technology

(Free Report)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

