Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of Cardiff Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,921,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 37.2% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 42,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 32.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 172,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 42,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 380.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,215,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 962,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.95. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,143.91% and a negative return on equity of 62.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Cardiff Oncology Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

