Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAR. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares during the last quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,431,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 275,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

