Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.8% during the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 58,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 800,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,052,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Finally, CAP Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $70.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.72.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

