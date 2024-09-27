Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Waldencast worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in Waldencast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Stock Performance

WALD stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Waldencast plc has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Waldencast from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Waldencast from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Waldencast Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

