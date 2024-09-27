Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Short Interest Update

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Battery Future Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BFAC opened at $11.07 on Friday. Battery Future Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Battery Future Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Battery Future Acquisition by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 339,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Battery Future Acquisition by 77.5% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,669,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 11,925.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 50,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 50,325 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Battery Future Acquisition

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target assets or companies along the battery value chain.

