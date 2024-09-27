Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Stock Price Down 1%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €28.62 ($31.80) and last traded at €28.71 ($31.90). Approximately 2,567,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.00 ($32.22).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.32.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

