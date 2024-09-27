BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BBB Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TBBB opened at $29.90 on Friday. BBB Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $33.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BBB Foods ( NYSE:TBBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.69 million. Research analysts predict that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on BBB Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

