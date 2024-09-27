Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) versus American Battery Materials (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Head-To-Head Analysis

American Battery Materials (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Free Report) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

American Battery Materials has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beachbody has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get American Battery Materials alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Battery Materials and Beachbody”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Materials N/A N/A $1.76 million N/A N/A Beachbody $527.11 million 0.07 -$152.64 million ($21.91) -0.26

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American Battery Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beachbody.

74.5% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of American Battery Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Beachbody shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for American Battery Materials and Beachbody, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Beachbody 0 2 4 0 2.67

Beachbody has a consensus price target of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 121.03%. Given Beachbody’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beachbody is more favorable than American Battery Materials.

Profitability

This table compares American Battery Materials and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Materials N/A -6.23% 288.84% Beachbody -25.72% -92.82% -29.79%

Summary

Beachbody beats American Battery Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Battery Materials

(Get Free Report)

American Battery Materials, Inc. is a renewable energy company, which engages in the extraction, refinement, and distribution of technical minerals. It also intends to acquire mining claims that historically reported high levels of lithium and other tech minerals. The company was founded by Raymond J. Meyers on March 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Beachbody

(Get Free Report)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBAR, a low-sugar snack bar; supplements under the LADDER brand; connected fitness products; and BODi Bike Studio, a package subscription to BODi with a bike and accessories. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.