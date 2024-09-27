Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.
