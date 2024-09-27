BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU) Trading 1.5% Higher

BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.72 and last traded at C$22.36. Approximately 1,073,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 897,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.02.

BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.35.

