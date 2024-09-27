Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $22.60 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.50.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.83.

BILI stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.83. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

