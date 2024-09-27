BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,084 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BILL were worth $73,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in BILL by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BILL by 75.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BILL by 57.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in BILL by 4.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,058.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,550.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $43,964.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $375,639.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,058.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,550.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $52.97 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $118.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.61.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILL. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.24.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

