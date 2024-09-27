BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) Short Interest Update

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BioCorRx Price Performance

BICX opened at $0.32 on Friday. BioCorRx has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.59.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

