BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, a growth of 100.6% from the August 31st total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $144,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,159,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,664,761.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,876 shares of company stock worth $1,197,155.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,543,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 116,638 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 113,628 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,967,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.27. 271,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,206. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $17.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.2871 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.18%.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

