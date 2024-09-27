BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the August 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EGF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.21. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 51.6% in the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.