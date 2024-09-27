BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the August 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of EGF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.21. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $11.51.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
