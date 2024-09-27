Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$89.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$85.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$83.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.44. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$63.09 and a 12-month high of C$91.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. The stock has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

In other Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total transaction of C$709,560.00. 17.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

