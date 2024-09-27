boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Stock Price Down 42.7%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 42.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 11,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 26,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

boohoo group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

boohoo group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.