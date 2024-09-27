Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Trading 5.2% Higher

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.41. 1,307,611 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 768,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boqii stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.18% of Boqii as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

