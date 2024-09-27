Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.72. 41,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 146,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19.

Get Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Company Profile

The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.