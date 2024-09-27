Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Trading Down 1.8%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 381% from the average daily volume of 2,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.
Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.
