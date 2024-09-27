BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Trading Down 5.9%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 2,504,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134,600% from the average daily volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $551,902.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.09.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.