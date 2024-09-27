BrightPath Early Learning (CVE:BPE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.80

BrightPath Early Learning Inc (CVE:BPE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as high as C$0.80. BrightPath Early Learning shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 75,900 shares traded.
BrightPath Early Learning Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.80.
BrightPath Early Learning Company Profile
BrightPath Early Learning Inc, formerly Edleun Group Inc, is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of community-based early learning and care centers across Canada. The Company’s segments include Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. The Company’s segments are engaged in the provision of child development and care services.
