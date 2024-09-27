Brilliant Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) Shares Down 50.7%

Brilliant Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BRLIU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 50.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.10. 7,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 3,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.
Brilliant Acquisition Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.
About Brilliant Acquisition
Brilliant Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Brilliant Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.
