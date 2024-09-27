Brokerages Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) PT at $102.38

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $94.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.81. AerCap has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

