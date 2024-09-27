Brokerages Set Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Price Target at $59.00

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

BOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Hawaii

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $160,279.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,223. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,533,000 after buying an additional 189,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,167,000 after buying an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 725,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,477,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,652,000 after buying an additional 54,078 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $75.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.