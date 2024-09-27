Brokerages Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Target Price at $75.86

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

Cogent Communications stock opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $100,338.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $100,338.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $112,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,870 shares of company stock worth $4,716,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

