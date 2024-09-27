Brokerages Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT at $52.11

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. Raymond James boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,546,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,298.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,546,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,298.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,910,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,074,000 after buying an additional 781,906 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $16,936,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,104,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,564,000 after buying an additional 350,250 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after buying an additional 282,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

