Brokerages Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Price Target at $57.14

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

KNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $2,318,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $304,679.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,251,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 862.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 49,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 44,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 309.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,068,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,331,000 after purchasing an additional 807,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

