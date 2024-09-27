Brokerages Set Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Target Price at $125.79

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.92. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 17.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,797,000 after buying an additional 718,122 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,517,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,950,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,274,000 after purchasing an additional 102,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78,235 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,434,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,235,000 after purchasing an additional 235,496 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

