Brokerages Set Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT at C$0.54

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.54.

SOT.UN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOT.UN

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.29. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50.

(Get Free Report

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.