Brokerages Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Target Price at $130.36

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Visteon Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. Visteon has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $107.11.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

