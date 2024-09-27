Brokers Issue Forecasts for ATS Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATS in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for ATS’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get ATS alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ATS from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their price target on ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ATS from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.71.

ATS Stock Performance

ATS opened at C$40.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.56. ATS has a 52-week low of C$33.47 and a 52-week high of C$60.01.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$689.19 million. ATS had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 6.10%.

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.