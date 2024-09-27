Brokers Set Expectations for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 189.54 and a beta of 1.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,788,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 56.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,891,000 after acquiring an additional 477,167 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $7,812,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,724.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 276,538 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,253,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,695,000 after purchasing an additional 242,721 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $720,691.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $265,748.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,014.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,015.38%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

