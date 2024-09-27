Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Up 22.2 %

BTX stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

