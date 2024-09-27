BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.43

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.14. BTCS shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 68,856 shares.

BTCS Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 million, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.

Get BTCS alerts:

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). BTCS had a negative net margin of 370.07% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BTCS Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.