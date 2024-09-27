Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Shares Down 0.6%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.34). Approximately 7,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 64,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.36).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 172.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The stock has a market cap of £70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,590.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

