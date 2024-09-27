Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CCJ. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cameco Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 99.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

