Camellia (LON:CAM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4,430.04

Shares of Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,430.04 ($59.32) and traded as low as GBX 4,305 ($57.65). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 4,330 ($57.98), with a volume of 650 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,460.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,430.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33. The firm has a market cap of £119.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture and engineering services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

