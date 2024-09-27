Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.07.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Canada Goose
Institutional Trading of Canada Goose
Canada Goose Trading Up 9.5 %
NYSE:GOOS opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
About Canada Goose
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canada Goose
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.