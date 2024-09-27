Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after purchasing an additional 529,177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,087,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 81,090 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 609,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 605,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at $4,332,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

