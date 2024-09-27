Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Shares Down 3.6%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 447,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.