Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Trading Up 1.1%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.91 and last traded at C$2.87. 64,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 144,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of C$200.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.79.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

