Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $15.14 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.7% of Catalina Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $33,912,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $3,026,492,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23,076.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,584,512,000 after buying an additional 9,200,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Apple by 158.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,532,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,977,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating and issued a $247.61 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Melius Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $227.52 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

