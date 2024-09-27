cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. 7,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 159,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

cbdMD Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.01.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 350.55% and a negative net margin of 96.00%. The business had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.

