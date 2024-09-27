C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Trading Up 1.4%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 1,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 16,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

C&C Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

