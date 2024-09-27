Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,953,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,690,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 79,970 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 147,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,333 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.59. Century Casinos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.96). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.28%. The company had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie reduced their target price on Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

