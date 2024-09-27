Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Shares Up 9.8%

Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV – Get Free Report) shot up 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 1,682,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,114% from the average daily volume of 75,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Cerence Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10.

