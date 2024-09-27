Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Trading Down 3.2%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.45 and last traded at $58.49. Approximately 990,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,312,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.41.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,949.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 238.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $94,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

