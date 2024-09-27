Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.87

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.87 and traded as low as C$1.84. Chesapeake Gold shares last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 12,425 shares changing hands.

Chesapeake Gold Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.18. The stock has a market cap of C$132.68 million, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of precious metal deposits in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 14 mining concessions covering an area of 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

