China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $1.65 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

